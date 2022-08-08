2K has announced a second delay for developer Firaxis’ Marvel-themed tactical RPG Midnight Suns. The title will no longer launch this October as previously announced and will instead now arrive on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC at some point before the end of 2K’s current fiscal year. Other versions are now “TBA”.

Announced last August, Marvel’s Midnight Suns is superhero strategy game that – drawing inspiration from the Midnight Sons comic book run of the mid-90s – follows a roster of familiar faces, including the Avengers, on an adventure that blends card-battling turn-based combat and Fire-Emblem-style relationship building.

It was originally due to launch this March, but last November saw Firaxis and 2K make the decision to push its release back toward the end of 2022 in order to “add more story, cinematics and overall polish”. June then bought the news that the end was almost in sight, with the game receiving a launch date of 7th October.

That’s now slipped again, however, with Firaxis saying it’s opted to delay the game a second time in order to “deliver the best possible experience for everyone.”

There’s no new release date in today’s announcement, but 2K says Midnight Suns will now launch for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC sometime before the end of its current fiscal year, which comes to a close in March 2023.

Unfortunately, anyone hoping to play on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or Switch will have an even longer wait, with those versions now delayed indefinitely to “a later date”.

“We know fans are looking forward to playing Marvel’s Midnight Suns and we will use this extra time to make sure we are delivering the best possible experience for everyone,” Firaxis said in his statement. “Marvel’s Midnight Suns is easily the biggest game we’ve ever made and we’re incredibly appreciative of all the support players have shared with us throughout the years.”