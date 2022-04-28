The Viola could win both Serie A matches against the Rossoneri for the first time since 2000/01

Inter failed to recover, Milan remain at the top with 72 points. On Sunday the Rossoneri host Fiorentina at San Siro: kick-off at 3pm. Inzaghi’s team lost the game to recover against Bologna, Pioli’s men maintained their lead in the standings. There are four games to go until the end of the season and the championship fight is more and more exciting.

LATEST RESULTS – Thirteen consecutive useful results, then the knockout in the semi-final of the Italian Cup with Inter. Milan have not lost in the league since January 17 against Spezia. The Rossoneri are returning from a 2-1 win against Lazio. Fiorentina have lost their last two league games against Salernitana and Udinese, they have not won against Venezia since April 16. Piatek and his teammates have not collected three knockouts in a row in Serie A since December 2019 (four in that case, with Montella on the bench). Now the Viola are seventh with 56 points, in full battle for Europe. Lazio have the same points as the Italian team, Roma are fifth at +2. See also Perin opens the season of renewals: here is who is next and when the most important game is played

PREVIOUS – After a 4-3 first leg win, Fiorentina could win both Serie A games against Milan for the first time since 2000/01: 4-0 in the first leg with Fatih Terim on the bench and 2-1 on the way back with Roberto Mancini. The Rossoneri have scored at least two goals in all of their last three league games against Viola and have not recorded a longer streak in the competition than that of six between ’92 and ’96. Never a draw between the two teams in these eight years: Milan and Fiorentina did not draw at San Siro in A from 1-1 on 26 October 2014, signed by Nigel de Jong and Josip Ilicic. Since then, four AC Milan victories and two for the Tuscan club.

DEFENSIVE SOLIDITY – Since the beginning of 2022, AC Milan have conceded eight goals in 15 league games: it is the second best defense of the year in the top five European leagues, only Liverpool have done better (six). Maignan has kept a clean sheet in his last three matches at San Siro and hasn’t reached four in a row in the competition since March 2019, when Gattuso was on the bench. The defense of the Italian team does not hold up well: he has always conceded goals in the last 13 away matches of A. Only twice have the Viola reached 14 away games in a row with at least one passive goal with the same coach on the bench: Prandelli in December 2020 (15). See also Florenzi and the redemption to be conquered: the idea of ​​Milan, when the decision arrives

