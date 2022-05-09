A penalty from Gonzalez and Bonaventura’s goal after 11 ‘immediately steered the game. Spinazzola sees himself among the Giallorossi after more than ten months

If the fight for the Scudetto is open and that for salvation too, the fight for the Europa League is no less: with Fiorentina’s victory tonight at Franchi against Roma (2-0 the final result, goals by Gonzalez and Bonaventura) the situation is more complicated than ever. In fifth place is Lazio at 62 points, then Rome, Fiorentina and Atalanta at 59. At this point, the next two will be decisive, as for everything else: Lazio will have Juve and Bologna, Rome Venice and Turin , Fiorentina, Sampdoria and Juve and Atalanta, Milan and Empoli. Perhaps, in Rome, for the last two, Leonardo Spinazzola will be able to lend a hand: in a night to forget for Mourinho’s team, the happy news is the return to the field of the left-back, who had broken his tendon in July with the national team of Achilles. Seeing him back on the pitch after 311 days, even if only for a few minutes, is a joy for all of Italian football. See also Paloma Fiuza on Facundo González: "There is no chance, it's over, the past has been stepped on"

START CHOC – The only one for Roma that, after winning the Conference League final last Thursday, pays a very high bill, especially physically. Mourinho knows the importance of the game and in fact leaves out only Zaniolo, among the owners, by inserting Veretout in midfield. Italian responds by changing, compared to the last game, two men: in place of Saponara and Maleh there are Ikoné and Bonaventura and the choice proves right because Fiorentina have a strong start and Roma are struggling so much. After a thrilling greeting from the stadium to Borja Valero and Fiorentina Primavera of the former Alberto Aquilani for the victory of the Italian Cup, Franchi rejoices after five minutes for the advantage signed by Gonzalez from a penalty. It was he who had obtained the penalty with a serpentine which, second referee (Guida) and Var (Banti) Karsdorp had stopped with a foul on the line of the area. Protests from Roma, Mourinho’s ironic smile especially because the referee had not assigned the penalty but was recalled by the Var. After the advantage, Roma did not leave the area and Fiorentina doubled shortly after: at 11 ‘the goal was of Bonaventura starting from the right, Zalewski does not resist, and with a delightful low shot around the purple number 5 scores. Roma shows up in the 20 ‘with a free kick from Pellegrini on which Terracciano is good, on the development of Veretout’s shot on which Roma claims a hand ball but the referee and Var say “shoulder” and we go on. At 23 ‘a goal to Bonaventura was canceled due to Biraghi’s offside at the beginning of the action, then at the end of the first half Roma also claimed for a retention on Mancini in the area, but also in this case nothing. See also Touching: video of the cry and hug of Ukrainian players in the Premier

FEW EMOTIONS – At the interval Mourinho takes off Oliveira and puts on Zaniolo and starts again with a new dubious episode: hug in the area between Cristante and Gonzalez, for the referee there is nothing and the Var confirms. Fiorentina wastes some restarts with Ikonè and Duncan, Roma, followed by over 3 thousand fans, try to react with a header to crush by Abraham who goes out, to which Amrabat responds with a shot that Rui Patricio deflects for a corner. The coaches try to give new life to the teams: in the 65th minute in Roma Zalewski goes out and inside is ElSha, then Carles Perez for Pellegrini. Italian replies By removing Cabral and Bonaventura for Piatek and Maleh, but the result does not change anymore. Abraham is the last to surrender, they need a ball that Zaniolo exploits badly and the game, for Roma, actually ends there, so much so that Fiorentina just has to control. And then party with a crazy Franchi who sees Europe really close. See also Sinner tired of being left alone, with Piatti is a crisis: imminent divorce

May 9, 2022 (change May 9, 2022 | 23:19)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Fiorentina #beat #Roma #hooked #standings #fight #Europa #League