The Serbian misses a penalty at the start, then Odriozola unlocks the gigliati. Bonaventura and Torreira also scored. Dusan scores on a lob, but the cover is for the brace on a free kick from the side

Fiorentina crashes into Genoa, overwhelming him with six goals and relaunching in the European area, following the great success in the Italian Cup with Napoli. Nothing to do for Konko and his team seemed powerless from the first minutes against a team that is too strong at the moment. Genoa also unfortunate from the point of view of individuals, with the injury in the warm-up of Rovella (inside Galdames), but the work to be done for salvation will be very demanding. Italian confirms the trident seen in Naples with Gonzalez and Saponara on Vlahovic’s sides. In Porta Terracciano, Bonaventura returns in the middle.

PURPLE SHOW – Apart from an invention by Portanova that touches the lead from halfway (high ball), there is only Fiorentina. Vlahovic misses with a clumsy spoon a penalty obtained by Saponara and not seen by Maresca (Chiffi remedies at the Var): Sirigu reactive to save from the ground. Shortly after, however, the incursion of the Serbian leads Sirigu to be rejected on the feet of Odriozola who scores the first goal in the viola. Genoa does not have the strength to react, Fiorentina continuously creates scoring. Maleh (overturned), Saponara and Vlahovic nearly doubled which reached 35 ‘thanks to Biraghi’s cross thrown into the goal in two halves by Bonaventura. Before the break, a free kick by captain Biraghi virtually closes the match, certifying a seemingly abysmal gap.

OUT OF CLASS – In the second half Vlahovic enters the field first and apologizes to the audience for the wrong spoon. Taking applause. Konko changes three men by inserting Melegoni, Bani and Ekuban for Portanova, Calafiori and Sturaro. The result is the same and Fiorentina still passes with Vlahovic who puts down a pass from Bonaventura as a champion, then jumping Sirigu in a lob. Crazy goal from a crazy center forward. And seventh consecutive center in the league at the Franchi (like Gilardino in 2008). Before the end another pearl on a free kick from Biraghi and an assist from Ikonè for Torreira’s easy easy header, author of a superb performance. Fiorentina enjoyed and enjoyed. Pesto dark for Genoa instead. A lot more will be needed to recover positions in the standings.

January 17, 2022 (change January 17, 2022 | 22:50)

