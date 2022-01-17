The crisis that the console market is going through – as well as all other branches related to chips – has unfortunately made it so that many people, despite the desire to buy them, have not been able to win a PlayStation 5 due to poor availability of the device globally.

To remedy this problem at least in part, Sony itself opened the recordings on his PlayStation Direct to give European consumers the opportunity to buy the console directly from the company. This is an initiative that was born in October for the territory of the United States, which has now extended to buyers in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Belgium, Holland and Luxembourg.

The fact that Italy is not present – at least for now – it is bad news in itself, to which is added, however, the specification of Sony that it is a “limited amount” of consoles available. This means, and the company tends to point this out, that not everyone will have a chance to queue for the opportunity to purchase a console. Furthermore, the “Sold Out” message will be clear when the availability of the consoles is finished, and from that moment it will not be possible to buy consoles until the supply is replenished.

There is no clue as to how long buyers will have to wait for Sony to begin notifying of the transaction, but some information has been provided to users via an accompanying FAQ. It is not even clear when a new “wave” of consoles will be available to buy in this way, much less if and when our country will re-enter this program.

In the meantime, anyone who managed to get hold of a PlayStation 5 during its first year of life will have something to enjoy in the coming months, even if PS5 exclusives are in short supply for now.