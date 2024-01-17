Fiorella Rodriguez She cannot hide her happiness when she announces that she will soon marry her boyfriend Iván Micol. As is known, both have been together for almost two years and are now thinking about taking an important step in their relationship. It is so that she former television host He spoke about his sentimental situation and surprised by saying that he will celebrate twice, since he plans to have two weddings. The former participant of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' explained the reason for this decision.

When will Fiorella Rodríguez and Iván Micol get married?

In an interview with a local media, former model Fiorella Rodríguez revealed that she received the New Year with her partner Iván Micol and confessed that, after this moment together, they began to talk about marriage, so we will soon see them in line of the married. Furthermore, she said if they already had a date to seal her love at the altar.

Fiorella Rodríguez and her partner, Iván Micol.

“I'm getting married, I'm marrying my great love, let everything go to shit… I'm getting married. The thing is that we went to Spain to ring in the new year and everything was wonderful and we are thinking about marriage, although we still don't have a date.“, he declared to El Popular.

Why will Fiorella Rodríguez have two weddings?

The former presenter of 'America spectacles' not only broke the news that she will marry Ivan Micol, but that they plan to have two weddings, one in Lima and the other in Spain, because they want their families to be able to accompany them in this special moment. Likewise, he explained that the marriage proposal will just happen and that his partner would be preparing something for all his loved ones to witness the moment virtually.

“Most likely it will be here in super small Lima. That is, we want to do it in both places, in Lima and in Spain. Most likely it will be something small here, like getting married at the consulate and in Spain something more beautiful, so that both families can enjoy this great moment in our lives.“he added.