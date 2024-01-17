From the creators of A Space for the Unbound now comes a new point-and-click puzzle adventure completely free: it's about TEST TEST TEST and is available via Steam. You can simply add it to your library and play it immediately.
According to official descriptionTEST TEST TEST is “a retro pixel-art point-and-click puzzle adventure where you have to escape a time loop as an overworked office worker. Find clues, gather information and solve cryptic puzzles in an alternate reality. Can you free yourself from the grip of time itself? Or will you be stuck in this reality forever?”
According to the indications, each time loop lasts 15 minutes and the puzzles are nonlinear. As a free game it probably won't last long, but who can complain?
A Space for the Unbound, what game is it?
We repeat that the author of TEST TEST TEST is the same as A Space for the Unbound, that is Mojiken Studio. A Space for the Unbound is a point-and-click narrative adventure set in Indonesia that explores a deep and dramatic story of teenagers.
You can read our review of A Space for the Unbound here, in which we explain that “The Indonesian team speaks to us in a heartfelt way about its land, its wonders and its social problems, creating a gameplay mechanic, the Spacedive”.
