From the creators of A Space for the Unbound now comes a new point-and-click puzzle adventure completely free: it's about TEST TEST TEST and is available via Steam. You can simply add it to your library and play it immediately.

According to official descriptionTEST TEST TEST is “a retro pixel-art point-and-click puzzle adventure where you have to escape a time loop as an overworked office worker. Find clues, gather information and solve cryptic puzzles in an alternate reality. Can you free yourself from the grip of time itself? Or will you be stuck in this reality forever?”

According to the indications, each time loop lasts 15 minutes and the puzzles are nonlinear. As a free game it probably won't last long, but who can complain?