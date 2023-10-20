“The Great Chef: Celebrities” fourth season has been giving time with each of its contestants; However, Fiorella Cayo, Gino Pesaressi and Renato Rossini were sentenced and one of them could say goodbye to the competition and follow in the footsteps of Florcita Polo and Ximena Hoyos. Therefore, they will have to demonstrate their culinary skills and prove that they are worthy of staying in the food program.

For its part, Checho Ibarra, Tilsa Lozano, Saskia Bernaola, Monica Zevallos and Christian Ysla They remain strong, giving their all night after night on Latina’s show. Who will be the next eliminated?