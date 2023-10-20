Deportivo Pereira took a big advantage by beating National Athletic2-0, in the first leg of the Colombia Cup semifinal.

It was an intense match, with both teams determined to win. But it was Pereira who set the conditions by starting the game with the first goal, a header from Juan Sebastián Quintero, after a corner kick, which violated the defense and goalkeeper Mier to make it 1-0 when 12 minutes into the game. .

The green team, which had already had a good arrival with a save by goalkeeper Quintana, approached with shots that found the goalkeeper well saved.

There was even a shot from Perea that passed very close to the goal. Nacional took risks to avoid losing, but they gave a lot of space and Pereira put fear into each attack, like in a violent shot from Maicol Medina who saved the goalkeeper.



The situation became tangled for the green when Deossa saw the red card for hitting an opponent in the face, ending the first half.

In the second half, Nacional, despite being down a man, tried to equalize and at times looked much better against a Pereira that became tangled. In addition, the Matecaña team lost Diego Hernández by expulsion, in the 88th minute.

But towards the end of the game, it appeared Yesus Cabrera to score the final 2-0, in a nice finish bathing the goalkeeper.

The second leg of this key will be on November 1st. The other series will be played by Millonarios and Cúcuta.

