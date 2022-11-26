Lovers of “Shrek” will remember Fiona for being a character with arms to take, but also for loving and fun. However, we had never seen the princess in her terrifying facet, until today. And it is that this same year a gory short film that has stunned fans of the animated ogre.

Independent director Andy Chen released a short film in October 2022 that makes one of the darkest theories about the famous DreamWorks studio film come true.

Fiona’s transformation in the horror short film. Photo: YouTube capture/locustgarden

Such an idea suggested that Fiona was a cannibal who feasted on the meat of the knights and soldiers who came to her rescue.

Fiona was locked in her tower for 20 years. Photo: DreamWorks

It wasn’t too hard to think that the princess must have eaten something to survive while waiting for long years for someone to take her out of the abandoned old castle.

Small details in some scenes of the film strengthened this scenario, which had remained only in our imagination, but has now become a reality.

A terrifying Fiona

Turning into a hideous ogre was Fiona’s curse. But in the “Shrek” saga we never see her literally transform into a horrifying monster.

Chen has taken it upon himself to flip his animated appearance and make him look, indeed, like a terrifying creature with an uncontrollable bloodlust.

So, director Andy Chen has made sure to create a short horror film in which we see the darker and nastier side of the princess.

The filming of the film has only taken 10 days and its premiere is already ready, since it has entered post-production. Photo: Composition LR/Broadcast/Jagged Edge Productions

Could it also make it into a twisted gore movie like “Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and honey”?