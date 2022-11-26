Twitter visa accounts have been a hot topic since Elon Musk took the helm of the company. Initially, it was said that only those who were on Twitter Blue would have verified accounts, then account authentication seals were created (quickly removed), then it seems that everything stayed the same… but behold, there are now new developments officially announced.

Verified accounts on Twitter will have three levels depending on the type of account, plus this process will go through manual approval. This news comes at the same time that the new owner of the social network decides to bring general amnesty to Twitter.

Twitter: Different Accounts, Different Verifications

Elon Musk’s idea for Twitter account verification seems to be taking some form. Despite some ideas that have already been seen and removed, the new owner of the company has now announced news.

Verified accounts on Twitter will have important improvements as early as next week, more specifically, next Friday, the 2nd. Elon Musk informs that Verified will be launched on a provisional basis.

This will be a new account verification system that will give Twitter users a verification badge depending on their account type. Specifically, there will be three different colors for three different groups:

– Golden Visa: companies

– Gray visa: government

– Blue visa: people (celebrities or not)

Sorry for the delay, we’re tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week. Gold check for companies, gray check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates. Painful, but necessary. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2022

However, the publication goes further and explains how the accounts will be validated. Authentication on Twitter will be done manually before the visa is assigned. “Painful, but necessary”, says Musk… Certainly, a few employees from those who were fired would certainly be needed now to “check” the accounts.

Elon Musk promises that over the next week more information will be released regarding the entire verification process, as well as who will be able to access the visa.