Bhe expected close race between the largest parties is looming in Finland’s parliamentary elections. The conservative National Coalition Party of ex-Finance Minister Petteri Orpo was initially at 20.8 percent in an initial election trend based on the early votes cast on Sunday evening. Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s Social Democrats followed at a minimal distance with 20.7 percent. The right-wing populist party The Finns was also within striking distance with 18.6 percent.

Values ​​could still change significantly

Around 4.5 million Finns were eligible to vote. Almost 40 percent of them had already voted early, including Marin. The first numbers, which were published in the evening immediately after the polling stations closed, were based on these early votes. Observers expected that these values ​​could change over the course of the evening. A preliminary final result should be available around midnight on Monday night.

The last polls before election Sunday had already pointed to a close neck-and-neck race between the three parties. Which party becomes the strongest is important because traditionally in Finland, its leader is the first to get the chance to form a new government under his or her leadership.

For a majority in the 200-seat parliament in Helsinki, the winner of the election is likely to have to rely on another of the large parties and at least one of the medium-sized and smaller parties. Longer coalition negotiations are expected this time. Marin has ruled out cooperation with the right-wing populist, national-conservative Finns party, while Orpo has not.







Marin sovereign so far

Marin has been Prime Minister of Finland since the end of 2019. The 37-year-old Social Democrat leads a five-party centre-left coalition and is valued by many Finns as a young and powerful leader. Your government first led the northernmost country in the EU through the corona pandemic and then, together with President Sauli Niinistö, through the NATO accession process that will soon be completed: All 30 alliance members have agreed to the admission of the Finns, and in a few days Finland will officially become the 31st member of the NATO defense alliance.

However, joining NATO played no role in the election campaign. Instead, the main focus was on domestic issues such as the national budget. Marin’s opponents accuse her of driving up the national debt.