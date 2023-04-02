Throughout his childhood, Coral lived with the trauma of being judged for her physiological condition that made dark hair and thick to grow around his face.

The woman narrates that since he was 12 years old he realized his condition and that, from that moment on, he shaved every day in the morning and that it was necessary to do a make-up touch-up at 2 in the afternoon because he already had a beard.

Coral hasn’t shaved his beard for over a year.

For years he hid this detail from his partners and says that in fact, he got up earlier than them to shaveput on makeup and avoid their boyfriends noticing.

At his school he also had to hide his beard with abundant makeup to not receive the ridicule and comments from his colleagues who noticed the strange attitude of the woman.

“I think I started shaving because it was what I had to do. I noticed other kids commenting on my bushy sideburns. I shaved every morning when I woke up and at 2 in the afternoon I already had a grown beard,” the woman told a United States newspaper.

Her condition is due to a pathology called polycystic ovary, which developed hirsutism in her body: a condition of excessive hair growth on the face, chest and back.

The woman lives in Seattle, United States together with her husband, who he says that he looks beautiful with the beard and that he accepts it with all his conditions.

