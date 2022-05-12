Finland’s leaders want the country to join NATO. With the approval of President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin, the Finns are taking their first step towards applying for membership in the military alliance. Sweden may follow tomorrow.

The Finnish Defense Commission previously advised the government to join NATO. The committee of parliamentarians concludes that membership of the military alliance is best for Finland’s security.

Since the war in Ukraine, more and more voices have been raised in Finland to join NATO in order to protect the country against threats from Russia. Finland shares a 1,300 kilometer border with Russia.

There already seems to be a majority in favor of accession in the Finnish parliament. This is probably also the case in Sweden.

good band

Finland and Sweden did not join NATO before in order to maintain good relations with Russia and therefore the Soviet Union and to remain neutral. That position has changed for many citizens after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Three out of four Finns are now in favor of joining NATO. Moscow has already threatened that any accession would have ‘political and military consequences’. See also Labor market Such salaries are paid in the municipal sector - the library educator enjoys his work, even though “the salary is closed compared to education”

The two Scandinavian countries already work closely with NATO militarily, but all thirty current member states will have to agree before joining. According to Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, that is not a problem and Finland and Sweden can join soon.