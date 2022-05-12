Finland’s president and prime minister said they were in favor of joining NATO “without delay” and said that the Nordic country’s decision would be announced to the organization on Sunday.

“Being a member of NATO would strengthen Finland’s security. As a member of NATO, Finland would also strengthen the Alliance as a whole. Finland must apply for accession without delay,” President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin said in a statement published on Thursday.

On Sunday, the two intend to hold a press conference on “decisions involving Finland’s security policy”.

“We hope that the internal steps for this decision will take place quickly in the coming days,” added Niinisto and Marin.

The position of the two political leaders sets the trend for the country, which shares a 1,300 km border with Russia and has a painful past with its influential neighbour.

The invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops, which began on February 24, led Finnish public opinion to support membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The same is true in Sweden.

Currently, 76% of the 5.5 million Finns say they are in favor of joining, according to a poll published on Monday. Before the war in Ukraine, support was 25%.

In Parliament, a majority of the 200 deputies are also in favour. The formal decision on accession must be taken by a Council on Security and Foreign Policy, which brings together the head of state, the head of government and several ministers.

“Joining NATO is not a decision that goes against anyone,” the Finnish president said on Wednesday, in response to Russian warnings on the issue.