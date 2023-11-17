Finland intends to erect barriers at four crossings on its border with Russia, starting at midnight on Saturday, in an effort to stop the increase in the flow of migrants, which Helsinki says was orchestrated by Moscow.

Relations between the two countries have deteriorated since Finland’s decision to join NATO as a result of the war in Ukraine.

“One can only express deep regret that the Finnish authorities are taking the path of destroying bilateral relations,” Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman added that the two countries have always enjoyed mutually beneficial and respectful relations.

Peskov continued: “Russia has never threatened Finland in modern history, and we had no reason for any confrontation. And now they have chosen this path. In our view, this is a big mistake,” Reuters reported, citing TASS.