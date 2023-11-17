The measure was recommended by Civil Defense and will only be used for this Saturday’s events (Nov 18); winds can reach 100km/h in the capital

São Paulo City Hall announced the cancellation of municipal management events in open spaces from 4pm this Saturday (Nov 18) due to the risk of new storms in the capital. The measure was a recommendation from the Civil Defense of São Paulo, which warns of rain and intense gusts of wind that can reach up to 100km/h in the capital of São Paulo. Events scheduled for Sunday (Nov 18) and Monday (Nov 19) are maintained. On November 3, 4.2 million homes in São Paulo were left without power after strong storms in the region. The delay in restoring electricity supply led the mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) to announce that it asked Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) to cancel the contract with Enel, a private energy supplier in the capital of São Paulo.