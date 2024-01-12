The accident with the helicopter that had been missing in São Paulo since New Year's Eve and was found this Friday morning (12 January 2024) in a forested region in the municipality of Paraibuna left no survivors. The information was confirmed by the Military Police, who found the wreckage of the aircraft at around 9:15 am.

The helicopter disappeared after taking off from the north of São Paulo towards Ilhabela, on the coast. The pilot, a woman, her daughter and a family friend were on board.

Read below who the victims were:

Luciana Rodzewics, 46 years old: self-employed professional and clothing saleswoman. Before the accident, recorded the moment the helicopter took off at the airport. She was sitting in the back, next to her daughter – who does not appear in the footage.

46 years old: self-employed professional and clothing saleswoman. Before the accident, Letícia Ayumi Rodzewics Sakumoto , 20 years old: daughter of Luciana. She worked in the aesthetics field. On social media, your boyfriendHenrique Thiofilo Stellato, posted messages hoping to find her alive.

, 20 years old: daughter of Luciana. She worked in the aesthetics field. On social media, your boyfriendHenrique Thiofilo Stellato, posted messages hoping to find her alive. Raphael Torres, 41 years old: family friend and entrepreneur in the pharmaceutical industry. He was the one who invited the tour. His sister, Herika Torres, told CNN that he was the father of 2 boys and that the idea was to do a brief program.

41 years old: family friend and entrepreneur in the pharmaceutical industry. He was the one who invited the tour. His sister, Herika Torres, told CNN that he was the father of 2 boys and that the idea was to do a brief program. Cassiano Tete Teodoro, 44 ​​years old: aircraft pilot. He had his license and qualification revoked by Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency) for 2 years before.

There were 12 days of searching for the helicopter. In addition to the Military Police, the FAB (Brazilian Air Force) and the Military Police were involved in the operation. On January 6, delegate Paulo Sérgio Pilz, from the Strategic Operations Department, said that the cell phone of one of the occupants was emitting signals until 10:14 pm on January 1, 2024. In other words, the device was not in the water.

After more than 60 hours of flight over an area of ​​thousands of square kilometers that covered the municipalities of Paraibuna, Natividade da Serra, Redenção da Serra, Serra do mar de Caraguatatuba and São Luiz do Paraitinga, the Aviation Command of the PM and Civil Police met yesterday to draw up a new search plan.

Based on signal triangulation from cell phone antennas, a new approach was defined. Instead of making faster flights, to cover a larger area, it was agreed that the teams would make flights at a lower speed and height, in a limited area.

The region was separated into quadrants and, on Friday morning, when police officers flew over the first quadrants, they found the wreckage in the woods.

See the map below where Paraibuna is: