Final Fantasy XVI has positioned itself as one of the most important games for the PlayStation 5 in 2023. Like other Square Enix games, the adventure of Clive and company arrived first on Sony’s console, and the public has eagerly awaited its arrival on PC. Fortunately, their wait is about to end, since the exact release date has been confirmed for Final Fantasy XVI on PC.

According to their official Steam page, Final Fantasy XVI It will be available on PC on September 17, 2024. Along with this, the demo of this title is now available. This small preview allows us to enjoy the prologue, where all players can experience the combat and the beginning of the story.

Those who pre-order this title will receive a series of special items. Likewise, this title received two DLCs, which will also be available to all interested parties who wish to purchase these experiences separately, or as part of a season pass that includes all the additional content. This is how PC users can enjoy everything Final Fantasy XVI immediately.

Final Fantasy XVI presents us with an action RPG, where we take control of Clive on a journey of self-discovery and revenge alongside beloved characters like Jill, Joshua, Cid, and more. Like the other games in the series, this could very well be your first experience with Final Fantasy, and you won’t have any issues.

Remember, Final Fantasy XVI Coming to PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on September 17, 2024. On related topics, here you can check out our review of The Rising Tidethe game’s latest expansion. Likewise, this title could also be coming to Xbox.

Author’s Note:

It’s good to see that Final Fantasy XVI is finally coming to PC. While this title isn’t perfect, it’s one of the best Final Fantasy games you can play right now. It’s a great adventure, with endearing characters and an entertaining combat system. This game deserves all the recognition it’s earned.

Via: Square Enix