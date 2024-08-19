Ubisoft has shared that it will have to lay off 45 employees from two internal video game production companies. These are divided between Ubisoft San Francisco, the developers of titles such as: Rocksmiththe Southpark game and XDefiant; and Redstorm, which are primarily dedicated to the franchise Tom Clancy.

A Ubisoft insider commented that The decision they made comes from the need to align these studies with future corporate objectives.however, the company will compensate those affected with money and professional assistance.

“The difficult but necessary decision was made to align the organizations of these studios with their future business and development goals.” a Ubisoft spokesperson said.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Collector’s Edition: Price and components of the next Ubisoft game

He Assassin’s Creed Shadows Collector’s Edition It is now available for pre-sale at a price of approximately $7,500 MXN, and you can get it from local stores, however it is quite likely that they will start to run out soon, so we recommend that you run and get all your money to buy one of the great titles that Ubisoft will offer us.

The package includes the following components:

Copy of the game ultimate version

3 days early access to the game

Extra mission: “To the dogs”

Season pass

Ultimate package

Double Figure of Naoe and Yasuke

An exclusive Steelbook

A collector’s art book

The tsuba of Naoe’s full-size katana

World map

Kakemono of the creed

2 sumi-e lithographs

