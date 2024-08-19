Square Enix revealed the release date of Final Fantasy XVIAccording to the company, it will be available on September 17, 2024 through Steam and the Epic Games Store for $49.99 dollars or its equivalent in national currency.

The company also announced that a Complete Edition will be available, which will include the base game plus downloadable content. In this case, we are referring to the additional episodes that came out after its release.

Final Fantasy XVI Complete Edition includes Echoes of the Fallen and The Rising Tide, and is priced at $69.99. Square Enix also revealed that a demo, which covers the beginning of the game, is now available for download.

Best of all, the progress made in this demo version will be transferable to the main game. The accompanying trailer gives you a taste of what this PC adaptation has to offer.

Fountain: Square Enix.

What are the requirements to play? Final Fantasy XVI on PC? Square Enix also shared these specifications and it’s worth taking a good look at them; you can check them out below:

Operating System: MS Windows 10/11 64-bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel Core i5-8400

Memory: 16GB RAM (8GB VRAM or higher)

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700, Intel Arc A580 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 170GB of available SSD space

The data shared above are the minimum requirements to play this game. Thus, it will be able to run at 30 frames per second and a resolution of 720p. Square Enix recommends the following configuration to fully enjoy it. Final Fantasy XVI:

Operating System: MS Windows 10/11 64-bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5700X or Intel Core i7-10700

Memory: 16GB RAM (8GB VRAM or higher)

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 170GB of available SSD space

Fountain: Square Enix.

With the above said, we can expect the game to run at 60 frames per second and display at a resolution of 1080p. Previously, NVIDIA leaked that Final Fantasy XVI It would come to PC, something that its director anticipated and it is possible that it will also come to Xbox.

