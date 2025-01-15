The Spanish stock market awaits a new arrival. The HBX tourism company, formerly known as Hotelbedshas already prepared its preparations to go public. The Balearic company controlled by Cinven international funds and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) It aspires to a valuation of between 5,000 and 6,000 million euros, according to several media reports.

With an eye on the continued market, The company plans to make the official listing announcement, also known as ITF (intention to float).. This procedure does not mean that the company will immediately begin trading, since this circumstance is not expected until the month of February, when, then, the listing price has been set.

The IPO of the Spanish company puts an end to the doubts that have filled other companies that have considered an IPO in recent months, such as Europastry or Tendam, the owner of Springfield. In the case of HBX, its IPO has been a parallel option to the private sale as an alternativein an operation known as ‘dual track’ in the sector.

News in expansion.