A new stage in the career of César Montes has begun. Although the national center back remains within the same club, that is, Almería, he will now do so playing within the second division of Spain, a decision that was surprising since the reality is that the defender had the opportunity to return to Liga MX where he had good suitors, however, he clung to the idea of giving the red and white club promotion and the start of said adventure has been fatal.
This Sunday, the Iberian team faced Racing in the start of the second division of football in Spain, the result ended up being a two-goal draw, with Montes being one of the protagonists, although, in the role of villain, because the reality is that the Mexican’s performance was fatal during the first half, which is why he ended up being exhibited by his coaching staff who left him on the substitutes’ bench for the start of the second half.
If the Mexican was lacking anything, it was the enormous and thick criticism that he received from the majority of the Almería fans through social networks, since they do not understand how the defender was the most valuable signing in the history of the club, in addition, they do not endorse his continuity in the least, since they consider that the management should have closed his sale this market to recover money and sign defenders that have a better performance and a lower payroll.
#César #Montes #devastated #Almería #fans
