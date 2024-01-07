













That is something promised for a long time, and the most recent reminder was in October 2023. But that time the information was a bit vague and now it is more concrete.

Naoki Yoshida, producer and director of the game, spoke about the start window of Final Fantasy XIV within the framework of Tokyo Fan Fest 2024.

Those who own any of the consoles mentioned above will have the opportunity to see what this title offers and all its available content – as far as it is known – for a certain time.

That is so that they become familiar with the options and what this adventure offers that yields hundreds of hours of fun.

Something that Yoshida pointed out is that the beta of Final Fantasy XIV on Xbox it could start on February 21, 2024. However, he still said that it might change.

This is why at the moment it is not certain and a later date could well be revealed. New players will be able to take a look at this MMORPG, while existing players will be able to access their account without problem on an Xbox Series X or S.

What is a mystery is how extensive the beta will be. Final Fantasy XIV on Xbox but as expected, players will have to buy the full game to continue enjoying it.

Fountain: Square Enix.

Currently this title is only available on PS4, PS5 and PC. It is slowly expanding to more systems, while its content continues to grow. It is clear that the team led by Yoshida has many ideas and they are progressively implementing them.

