Israel shifts offensive to southern Gaza, after announcing that he had completed the mission to destroy Hamas infrastructure in the north of the Strip. According to Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari, Hamas no longer operates in an organized manner in the north, although sporadic fighting and rocket fire are still possible towards the Drunken State from this area, because there are still soldiers “not trained and without commanders”.

South, Hagari explains, Israeli forces will operate differently from the north, where entire neighborhoods have been razed by bombing and ground fighting. The IDF spokesperson underlined that, since the beginning of the conflict, 8 thousand Hamas fighters have been killed.

THE refugee camps now targeted by the militarysays Hagari, are full of armed men, and “an underground city of tunnels” has been discovered under Khan Yunis in the south.

The prediction: “We will fight through 2024”

“We will fight in Gaza all year, that's for sure,” Israeli Chief of Staff Herzl Halevi assured, during a meeting at the central command of the Israeli Defense Forces, Haaretz reports.

2024 will be “a challenging year,” Halevi said, also referring to the conflict with Hezbollah on the northern border. It was the Lebanese Shiite militia that decided to start hostilities and the IDF is “making them pay an ever higher price”. If there is a war with Lebanon too, we will know how to do it “excellently”, he assured.

Gallant: “War will not end until all hostages are freed”

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant meanwhile met with representatives of the families of the hostages and assured them that military activity in Gaza will not cease until all the people kidnapped by Hamas are freed. The fighting “will increase pressure on Hamas and help free the hostages,” Gallant said, according to his office, quoted by Haaretz.

“Hamas developed cruise missiles thanks to Iran”

Meanwhile, the Israeli Army soldiers in Gaza City have discovered technological equipment that would demonstrate Hamas's ability to build cruise missiles, a capacity that it was not known to have until now and which it would have obtained thanks to Iran. Soldiers from the Nahal Brigade and special forces, in a tunnel raid, found “components that demonstrate that terrorists from the Hamas terrorist organization have learned, under Iranian guidance, to operate and build precision components and weapons strategic”, maintain the IDF. They showed images of what appears to be the rocket engine and warhead of a cruise missile developed by Hamas.