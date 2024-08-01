The launch of Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail It was certainly one that congested their servers as many more players who were logged in on a regular basis returned.

Faced with this situation, the people in charge of Final Fantasy XIV implemented several measures so that users could enter the game without any problems, allowing travel between data centers. For example, it was possible to jump from a server in the United States to one in Oceania.

However, the situation has stabilized and it is now possible to play without many impediments, which means adjustments to the rules of how you visit other worlds and travel between Data Centers.

Previously announced travel restrictions for World Visit System and Data Center Travel have been lifted; however, Patch 7.05 will introduce new regulations based on world rankings to promote even distribution of players across our worlds.

For example, standard worlds that do not have congested worlds within the same Data Center will remain the same. With travel and world visits. But, when we talk about worlds that have more than one congested world in the same Data Center, you will have the visits unchanged, but the travel between Data Centers will be reduced.

New preferred worlds will see an increase in revenue from Data Centers. Congested worlds will not see many visitors, and the same goes for travel between Data Centers.

World rankings will change depending on how many players each server has.

Final Fantasy XIV: What you need to know about the Free Trial

Final Fantasy XIV, the popular MMORPG developed by Square Enix, has captured the attention of players around the world since the re-release of its 2.0 version A Realm Reborn.

Now, several years later, one of the most attractive features for new players is the Free Trial. Below we will explore how the Free Trial works, its benefits and limitations, and how players can make the most of this opportunity to dive into the vast world of Eorzea.

Final Fantasy XIV is offering a very generous free trial that allows new players to experience a large portion of the game at no cost. This trial includes access to the base game (A Realm Reborn), Heavensward Stormblood.

Duration: The free trial has no time limit. Players can explore and enjoy the available content without worrying about an expiration date.

Max Level: Characters in the free trial can reach up to level 70.

Limitations: While the free trial offers a full experience, there are certain restrictions, such as a limit on the amount of gil (the in-game currency) that can be accumulated and the inability to use some social and trading features.

Also, keep in mind that you have access to several features such as:

Main Story: Players can experience the complete story of A Realm Reborn, Heavensward, and Stormblood, including all main and side quests.

Dungeons and Raids: Access to numerous dungeons and raids, allowing players to experience team play.

Classes and Jobs: All classes and jobs can be tried up to level 70, offering a wide variety of play styles.

Exploration: The vast world of Eorzea, with its cities, landscapes, and secrets, is open to exploration.

The Final Fantasy XIV Free Trial is a great way for new players to explore the game without making a financial commitment from the start. It offers a wealth of content and allows you to experience much of what makes this MMORPG so special. However, it's important to be aware of the limitations and restrictions in order to get the most out of this opportunity.