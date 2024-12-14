

12/15/2024



Updated at 00:52h.





Ancelotti left Vallecas annoyed at losing two points, but for the Italian there are different ways to tie: «This draw is not the same as the draws against the Mallorca and Las Palmas. Those ties affected me a lot and made me nervous. This tie is the tie of a supportive team. We continue in good line. We have had a good hour of play, since their 2-0 lead, and if we have not won it has been due to defensive errors. Even in that, our game has not been complete.

Ancelotti praised the game of a team in which many starters from his usual Madrid are missing: “Today we played without Alaba, Mendy, Militao, Carvajal, Camavinga, Mbappé and Vinicius… All of them are usually starters and those who have played in their place have done very well.” A panorama that makes Ancelotti optimistic about the future: “Now we have to finish the year well by winning the final of the Worldwhich would be the cherry on top of an incredible 2024. “I may be wrong, but I see a very good 2025, with enthusiasm, desire and motivation.”

Carletto did not want to judge the yellow card Viniciusthe fifth of the season, which will make him miss the last game of the year, next Sunday against Sevilla, but he did comment on Mumin’s penalty against the Brazilian, calling it very clear. Nor did he bite his tongue when questioned about Battle’s stoppages, as is usual in him, he had to be treated several times for alleged cramps: “This is not the first time he has had cramps. “You have to take some potassium.”