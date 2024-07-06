Final Fantasy XIV is one of the most popular MMORPGs on the market, offering a rich narrative experience, a vibrant world, and a welcoming community. If you’re new to the game and looking for a guide on how to get started, you’ve come to the right place.

In this article, we’ll cover the essential steps to begin your adventure in Eorzea, including choosing your first Jobs and what you need to start playing the Dawntrail expansion that’s just arrived in Final Fantasy XIV.

Your first steps to start Final Fantasy XIV

Getting into Final Fantasy XIV is a different story, first because it’s a game as a service and second, it’s a massive RPG where there are a lot of people playing and it’s a whole process which we’ll explain to you right now.

Account creation: First, you'll need to create a Square Enix account. You can do this on the official Final Fantasy XIV website. Make sure you have a valid email address and create a secure password.

Game Download: Once you've created your account, download the game client. Final Fantasy XIV is available on multiple platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Mac, and now Xbox Series X|S.

Server Selection: When you start the game, you will be asked to choose a server (also known as a "World"). Servers are grouped into data centers. It is recommended to choose one that is geographically close to you to minimize lag.

Character creation: Customize your character by choosing their race, gender, and appearance. Available races include Hyur, Elezen, Lalafell, Miqo'te, Roegadyn, Au Ra, Viera, and Hrothgar. All can be male or female. There are plenty of tools to get creative.

Choosing a starting job: When creating your character, you will need to choose a starting Job. This decision will determine your role and playstyle in the early stages. It is important that you know how to choose correctly so that you are comfortable when going out into combat. Consider that you can be a tank, healer and DPS.

First Jobs to choose from

Jobs in Final Fantasy XIV are divided into three main categories: Tank, Healer, and DPS (Damage Per Second). Each category has several options, and here are some of the best Jobs for beginners:

Tank:

Gladiator (becomes Paladin) : A solid choice for new players who prefer a defensive role. Paladins are known for their survivability and protection abilities.

: A solid choice for new players who prefer a defensive role. Paladins are known for their survivability and protection abilities. Marauder (transforms into Warrior)Warriors are another great tanking option, with more offensive gameplay and personal healing abilities.

Healers:

Conjurer (becomes White Mage) : White Mages are the archetypal healer, with powerful healing abilities and relatively simple gameplay.

: White Mages are the archetypal healer, with powerful healing abilities and relatively simple gameplay. Arcanist (changes to Scholar): Although they start as DPS, Arcanists can specialize in Scholar, offering a more technical playstyle with healing and mitigation abilities.

DPS:

Archer (Bard) : Bards are ranged DPS that can also support the party with stat-boosting abilities.

: Bards are ranged DPS that can also support the party with stat-boosting abilities. Lancer (Dragoon): Dragons are melee DPS with jumping abilities and dynamic, entertaining gameplay.

Once you reach level 30, other jobs appear.

What do you need to start Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail?

Dawntrail is the latest expansion for Final Fantasy XIV, offering new areas, Jobs, and an expansion of the game’s narrative. Here’s what you need to start enjoying this new adventure:

Base game and expansion requirements

Base game and previous expansions : You will need to have the base game, A Realm Reborn, and any previous expansions installed and updated. Dawntrail is not a standalone expansion and requires the previous content to be played.

: You will need to have the base game, A Realm Reborn, and any previous expansions installed and updated. Dawntrail is not a standalone expansion and requires the previous content to be played. Square Enix account active : Make sure your Square Enix account is active. You will need a subscription to access Dawntrail content.

: Make sure your Square Enix account is active. You will need a subscription to access Dawntrail content. Game client update: Before you start Dawntrail, make sure you have the latest version of the game client installed. Updates may include improvements and fixes necessary for the new expansion.

Character Preparation

Minimum level required : Dawntrail has a minimum level requirement (90) to access its content. Make sure your main character meets this requirement. Typically, this means having completed the main quests up to the end of the previous expansion.

: Dawntrail has a minimum level requirement (90) to access its content. Make sure your main character meets this requirement. Typically, this means having completed the main quests up to the end of the previous expansion. Suitable equipment: While you don’t need the best gear available, having decent gear will make your progress in the new expansion easier. You can obtain suitable gear by completing previous dungeons and raids or by purchasing gear with in-game currencies.

Consider that if you’re going to go all in on Final Fantasy XIV, then you need time. It’s not that it’s a responsibility, but if you’re already paying for everything, then keep in mind that the ideal thing is to play and get the most out of the game.

Final Fantasy XIV Free Trial: Content You Have Access To

Final Fantasy XIV offers a generous free trial that allows new players to experience much of the game at no cost. This trial is a great way to get a taste of the world of Eorzea and decide if you want to commit to a subscription. Below we’ve detailed the content you’ll have access to during the free trial.

Content Available in the Free Trial

Base game and expansions : The free trial includes full access to “A Realm Reborn” and up to “Stormblood.” This covers all main content, quests, and narratives up to level 70.

: The free trial includes full access to “A Realm Reborn” and up to “Stormblood.” This covers all main content, quests, and narratives up to level 70. Initial Classes and Jobs : You can try out all the classes and Jobs available in the base game and “Stormblood,” including new Jobs introduced in the expansion, such as Samurai and Red Mage.

: You can try out all the classes and Jobs available in the base game and “Stormblood,” including new Jobs introduced in the expansion, such as Samurai and Red Mage. Dungeons and raids : You will have access to all instanced content dungeons, raids, and challenges up to level 70. This includes the popular “Heavensward” dungeons and exciting high-level raids.

: You will have access to all instanced content dungeons, raids, and challenges up to level 70. This includes the popular “Heavensward” dungeons and exciting high-level raids. Crafting and gathering: The free trial also lets you explore the crafting and gathering professions. You can level up these jobs and craft gear, weapons, potions, and other useful items.

Free Trial Restrictions

Level cap :The free trial allows players to level up to level 60, which is the level cap for the “Stormblood” expansion.

:The free trial allows players to level up to level 60, which is the level cap for the “Stormblood” expansion. Social restrictions: Players in the free trial cannot form parties with friends, create Free Companies (equivalent to clans or guilds), or use the auction market to buy or sell items.

Players in the free trial cannot form parties with friends, create Free Companies (equivalent to clans or guilds), or use the auction market to buy or sell items. Gil limit : The amount of Gil (in-game currency) you can accumulate is limited to 300,000.

: The amount of Gil (in-game currency) you can accumulate is limited to 300,000. Chat and communication : There are certain limitations on chat and communication features to prevent abuse and spam, but you can still communicate through general and party chat.

: There are certain limitations on chat and communication features to prevent abuse and spam, but you can still communicate through general and party chat. Unlimited game time :Unlike many free trials that are time-limited, the FFXIV trial has no time limit, allowing you to explore at your own pace until you reach the maximum level allowed.

:Unlike many free trials that are time-limited, the FFXIV trial has no time limit, allowing you to explore at your own pace until you reach the maximum level allowed. Special events: During the free trial, you will be able to participate in special in-game events.

With this free trial, you can dive deep into the Final Fantasy XIV experience and gain a solid understanding of its gameplay and community before deciding to subscribe. It's the perfect time to start your adventure in Eorzea at no cost! Will you be in?