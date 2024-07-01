Early Access of Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail is going through a great moment, however, it is a reality that the servers are congested. However, Square Enix took action on the matter, it is just a matter of you relying on this system.

The suggestion of Square Enix is to move servers – at least for a little while – in case you’re having trouble playing Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail. They even posted a post on X to give you an idea of ​​how to do it.

What is suggested is that you “travel” to a less congested world via a Data Center Travel. First you open the menu and then – at the bottom – you will find Visit Another Data Center. Then select the data center and the world you want to visit. At the time of writing this article it is recommended to go to Dynamis which is the data center in Oceania.

This process is very simple and it is generally suggested to visit the Oceania data center, regardless of whether you are from Japan, Europe or North America.

Eventually you will be able to return to your original home when the situation is more under control.

Now, Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail will be available starting July 2nd and that means a lot of people are going to start playing like there’s no tomorrow. We don’t blame them, it’s an expansion that many are waiting for and for good reason.

The only thing left to do is to be patient. There are plenty of solutions, and at the same time, it’s also ideal to not let FOMO get the better of you.

It must be admitted that Final Fantasy XIV It's a very fulfilling service and it's almost a given that fans will leave very happy.