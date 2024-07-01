Juan Franciscoknown as Jhony, and student of Agronomy, He was already located alive. This was announced by the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Zacatecas (FGJE) during the early hours of this Monday.

Through social media, the FGJE shared Jhony’s search card with the caption “Located,” after the last On June 27, it was reported that he was illegally deprived of his liberty, along with his cousin in the municipality of Calera, Zacatecas.

The head of the FGJE, Cristian Paul Camacho Osnaya, explained that the interview of the 21-year-old is still ongoing, since his cousin, the young woman, is still missing. Adsiri Joseline.

He also stressed that Juan Francisco’s release was achieved thanks to a joint deployment of operations by the Armed Forces, the investigative police and the Local Commission for the Search for Persons.

He reiterated that there were no demands for ransom or payment in this regard. However, as a result of the actions in the priority areas, they managed to locate the young student.

The prosecutor explained that after Jhony was found, he was taken to receive medical attention, but, he stressed, he is in good health.

It is worth remembering that the community of the Autonomous University of Zacatecas (UAZ), where Jhony is also known for being an outstanding athlete and member of the handball team, expressed its indignation and demanded his prompt location.

Rector Rubén Ibarra Reyes expressed his solidarity with his family and friends, making a call on social media for the student to soon return to his loved ones.

Johnny Adsiri’s cousin Joselin de la Cruz Rodarte remains missing

Adsiri Joselin, Juan Francisco’s cousin, remains missing. The FGJE is still working on her location, updating the search warrants.

The disappearance of these two young people adds to 12 other cases registered in the last week in various municipalities of Zacatecas, such as Fresnillo, Villanueva, Jerez, Guadalupe, Enrique Estrada, Villa García and Calera.

It is important to remember that Adsiri Joselin and Juan Francisco were illegally deprived of their liberty on June 27 in the municipality of Calera de Víctor Rosales in Zacatecas.

The search cards were shared on social media and it was highlighted that Juan Francisco, better known as Johnny, is a student of Agricultural Engineering at UAZ, in addition to being selected for Handball at the University.