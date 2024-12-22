After the terrorist attack on Friday in Magdeburg, Germany, this weekend they have kept minutes of silence on the football fields from all over the country, but in one of them an incident occurred this Sunday.

It happened in the match between Rot-Weiss Essen and the Stuttgart reserve team, corresponding to the third category of German football. During the minute of silence for the victims, someone in the audience shouted: “Germany for the Germans”a phrase that was used by Hitler

Nowadays, it is a phrase that is used frequently. far-right extremists to convey that non-Germans are not welcome.

Other fans quickly reacted by shouting “Nazis out”, while others raised a banner with the message “Magdeburg Strength”. His quick condemnation of the racist exclamation was praised by the Rot-Weiss Essen spokesperson.

The club spokesperson told German media that the quick reaction of the fans in the stadium was “a very clear and wonderful sign of what the spectators and we as a club think about this indescribable interjection at this moving moment.

The man, identified as a 57-year-old German citizen living in Essen, was escorted out of the stadium and police said a complaint had been filed against him for hate speech.