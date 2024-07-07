Final Fantasy XIV is already available on Sony and Microsoft consoles, as well as PC. But Square Enix seems to be experimenting with bringing the game to other devices, or at least is experimenting.

That’s what a new report suggests, implying that Tencent, the Chinese telecom giant, is involved. The information comes from a media outlet that claims that this adaptation for mobile phones is the result of a strategic alliance between both companies.

It seems that the agreement in question between Square Enix and Tencent that would lead Final Fantasy XIV to mobile devices has been taking place since 2018. However, the announcement about this adaptation is not yet official. And it seems that Tencent is seriously evaluating its relationship.

What happens is that another report suggests that this company canceled another project at the beginning of 2024, and that was related to the series of NierBut its nature was not clear.

Fountain: Square Enix.

In the case of the video game Nier It seems that high development costs, as well as fees related to royalties and the platforms themselves, were the reason for its cancellation.

That’s why some are wondering if the same thing wouldn’t happen with an adaptation of Final Fantasy XIV for mobile devices. If this were the case, this project would ‘die before it was born’. But only Square Enix or Tencent could clarify this, if there is an official announcement.

Final Fantasy XIV It arrived on March 21, 2024 on Xbox Series X|S, and since May 2021 it has been on PlayStation 5. Ports to other systems are not as easy as some players might think.

Especially in mobile devices, since although there are two predominant operating systems, Android and iOS, each device of this type has its own particularities. All that remains is to stay tuned for any new reports.

With details of eXputer. Apart from Final Fantasy XIV We have more information about video games at TierraGamer.