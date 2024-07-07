For those who don’t remember, a couple of months ago it was launched for sale Stellar Bladea game developed by the indie company called Shift Upwho at some point in the creation of the game were sponsored by PlayStationand as a result it remains a console exclusive. As for the reviews, there were scattered comments, since at first it was presumed to be a hack and slash, when in the end it felt more directed towards soulslike, something that nobody expected.

In a recent press conference, the creators said that their game managed to surpass one million sales, but there was no data on any specific number of units, only the profit that was achieved. Even so, it is not mentioned if it is an unprecedented success for the company, or if it was left behind, since it was an exclusive product for the console. Sony.

In his stock report, Shift Up He noted that the game recorded revenues of €6.3 billion ($4.5 billion) in April and €15.7 billion ($11.3 billion) in May. This means that Sony has paid the studio €22 billion ($15.8 billion) in royalties so far.

It is worth mentioning that a version for PC of Stellar Bladebut for now no details can be shared due to contractual obligations with Sony. According to Ahn Jae-woo, According to a company executive, the primary consumer base for AAA games is moving to PCs, and the studio hopes to increase the value of its new IP after taking it to places like Steam.

Remember that the title is available in PS5.

Via: Game World Observer

Author’s note: The truth is that as the months go by I feel less and less like trying this game, so we’ll see how it does in sales after a year, which I don’t think will be the best, since no one talks about the title anymore.