After a long illness, the beloved singer died in Lisbon: she was 69 years old

The music world is in mourning for the loss of the famous Portuguese singer Mysiadied at the age of 69 in Lisbon after a long illness.

Singer Misia dies

The singer was one of the main artistic exponents of the New Fadoor the latest generation of interpreters of traditional Portuguese music.

The life and career of the singer of Portuguese origins Misia

Born in Porto, Portugal in 1955, Susana Maria Alfonso de Aguiarknown in art by the pseudonym of Mysiawas the daughter of a Portuguese father and a Catalan mother.

The woman lived for a long time between Madrid and Barcelona before returning to Portugal. Here the artist dedicated herself with passion and commitment to carry forward the process of innovation and change in the style of traditional fado.

His first revolutionary album, entitled precisely, dates back to 1991. Mysiahis stage name inspired by what was the nickname of Mysia SertRussian musician and model, considered a true muse by many artists in Paris in the early 20th century.

As a young woman, the singer had worked as a cabaret dancer in the Teatro The Mill of Barcelona. The inspiration for many of his song lyrics came from poems written by writers such as Fernando Pessoa or Anthony Lobo Antunesbut also personal reinterpretations of Portuguese song classics, especially Amalia Rodrigues.

Throughout her career, Misia has tried her hand at different styles such as bolero or the tango and has sung in many languages ​​including Castilian, Catalan, English and French, as well as Portuguese of course. Not least his performance in Neapolitan with participation in the 2010 film Passion Of John Turturro with Pepper Servillo.

An artistic career that lasted thirty years and ended with his last album entitled “Animal Sentimental” of 2022.