Final Fantasy XIV players did not start 2022 with the best attitude, because after Square Enix’s announcement, where the studio showed interest in NFT and blockchain technology, many fans of the popular online game they showed their concern in numerous forums, including the subreddit of the title. Some even they threatened with leaving the game completely, if the company does not change its mind on the subject.

Square Enix isn’t the only studio interested in NFTsAmong the numerous complaints and other comments, some took the situation with humor, as someone who commented I would have a lot more free time, if the NFTs came to the game. Another user mentioned, that Square Enix only gave this announcement to end the saturation problems that recently plagued the game, because with the arrival of the NFT, many players would leave.

Square Enix is ​​not alone in this movement, because various studies They have already started betting on this recent fashion. SEGA, for example, joined the sale of digital content since the summer of 2021, and others, such as Ubisoft, shared their enthusiasm for blockchain technology, and how this could change the way you play. Even developers, like Nier producer, looked favorably on this change in the industry.

Final Fantasy XIV is an MMORPG with a lot of success, surpassing 25 million players, and becoming the most profitable game of the entire series for Square Enix. Its most recent update, Endwalker, included 30% more story and cinematics than the Shadowbringers expansion, closing 11 years of history with a flourish.

