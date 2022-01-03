Genoa – Major maneuvers at Genoa: after Hefti and Ostigard the third blow could be the return of Piatek. An agreement in principle has been reached with Hertha Berlin for the Polish center-forward: onerous loan with right of redemption, the player is considering whether to wear the rossoblù shirt again.

Piatek scored 19 goals in 21 games with Genoa, then lost a bit between Milan and Hertha Berlin. Now he has to relaunch and Genoa can be the right opportunity.

