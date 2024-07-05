While early access to Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail came with a server saturation, Square Enix recorded a record number of concurrent players that had not occurred in this MMO since its reboot with A Realm Reborn.

Naoki Yoshida, the head of the series, said that it has been a joy to see everyone play, each in their own way and that they are also working to give them a better experience, because ultimately Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail has had some problems in its departure.

He also stated that they are taking action to fix any remaining problems. When the corrections are ready, they will let us know in a statement.

Naoki Yoshida also stated that they will be making several adjustments to jobs after all the feedback they received from players. All of this will happen during patches 7.01 and 7.05 respectively.

In other words, adjustments are coming for:

Monk

Astrologer

Viper

Black Mage

Samurai

Red Mage

Pictomancer

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail is now available

Fans of Final Fantasy XIV They are very happy because the new Dawntrail expansion is now available, which was released on Tuesday, July 2 on consoles and PC respectively.

Now many players can experience a new setting in this MMO RPG, renewed jobs and a series of experiences that will be worth living. The expectation of this content was so high that the servers were saturated and not all players could enter.

The experience is now stabilizing and many players are already enjoying Dawntrail. Now we just have to wait and see what happens with the adjustments that will come with updates 7.01 and 7.05.

Are you already playing? Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail?

