Nintendo and McDonald’s are no strangers to collaborations. In the past we’ve seen Mario, Donkey Kong, Kirby and Pokémon figures featured in Happy Meals. Now, it’s been revealed that a new collaboration between these two companies is already on the way, and This promotion may not be available in our region.

On this occasion, McDonald’s will make available to all those interested a series of figures inspired by Super Nintendo World. Here we are presented with a Chef Toad, a bracelet similar to the one we found in the amusement park, and Donkey Kongwhich will soon have its own section in the theme park.

Unfortunately, For the moment this collaboration has only been confirmed in Japan.and it is unknown if it will be available in other parts of the world. Considering that Super Nintendo World is only in Japan and the United States, there is a chance that these figures will reach our northern neighbor, but we probably won’t see them in Mexico and the rest of Latin America.

The new collaboration between Nintendo and McDonald’s will be available between July 12 and 19. So it’s clear that if you want to have this collection, you’d better think about where you’re going to buy these items on resale. In related news, new games are coming to Switch Online. Likewise, Nintendo won’t be using artificial intelligence.

Author’s Note:

It’s a shame that such an interesting collection is only available in Japan. While there’s a chance it could come to the United States, it looks like collectors will have to pay a lot of money if they want to own the Toad Chef.

Via: Go Nintendo