Jez Corden, a well-known reporter and tipster, revealed via a stream that Square Enix plans to bring the trilogy of Final Fantasy VII Remakejust like FFXVI and up to Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters.

The information was shared via the Xbox Two podcast. During the course of the broadcast, the topic of whether the aforementioned company would bring some of its most well-known and popular games to Microsoft consoles came up.

That’s when Corden commented that he’s heard that the whole ‘dossier’ is on the agenda to come to Xbox. No doubt Final Fantasy VII Remake, FFXVI and Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters would be great additions to this platform’s catalog.

However, Jez Corden did not specify when this might happen. But he thinks that something related to the series will be one of the big revelations at Microsoft’s event during the Tokyo Game Show 2024.

Fountain: Square Enix.

Microsoft’s event at this expo will be at 7:00 pm JST on September 26, 2024, which means it will be at 4:00 am Central Time in Mexico.

So if there is an announcement about Final Fantasy VII Remake, FFXVI and Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters That will be in the early hours. Corden also says that Sony did not fully secure the rights to the trilogy FFVII Remakewhich is in line with what was leaked some time ago.

Obviously, what’s easiest to come to Xbox right now is Final Fantasy Pixel Remastersand secondly Final Fantasy XVI. Regarding the trilogy of Final Fantasy VII Remake The third member of this is still in development and no one knows when exactly it will be available.

Fountain: Square Enix.

Final Fantasy XVI has a good chance of coming to Xbox due to its PC version that we talked about earlier. As always, Square Enix is ​​the one who has the final say.

