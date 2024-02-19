Matilde León dazzles us night after night with her performance as Luna Seminario in 'Papá en apuros'. The young actress held an interview with La República and told us about her role in the fiction of Latin Television, how she came to him and why she identifies so much with Martín Seminario's daughter. In addition, she revealed that she was able to play a leading role in 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio', a series that, precisely, competed in the schedule with the production where she currently works.

Likewise, he confessed to us his desire to be able to self-direct a project, to dedicate himself to acting for the rest of his life and to be able to use digital platforms to capture his university education. Together with us, he knows a little more about Matilde Leonactress 'Dad in trouble'.

YOU CAN SEE: Matilde León from 'Dad in trouble': how old is she and what professional career did she study at ULima?

“I feel like Luna chose me.”

At the moment, Matilde Leon gives life to Luna in 'Dad in trouble', Latina's novel that managed to win the public's affection. León said that Luna's arrival into his life was in the most curious way; since the casting director of the production contacted her via Instagram, but her message arrived in the 'spam' mailbox. “Usually, I don't check that mailbox, but that time I don't know why I did and read it,” she recalled.

In 'Dad in trouble', Matilde plays Luna, who has a close relationship with Jonathan, Joaquín Escobar's character. Photo: Instagram/Matilde León

In addition, she added that when they contacted her she preferred not to get too excited about the project, since the world of acting is usually very hard. “I am one of the people who tries not to get excited, because the acting environment, and it has happened to me many times, can be very exhausting. You tend to get a lot of 'no's. I created a kind of 'antibody' to see these situations as something small and not get excited, because afterwards the disappointment hits hard,” she commented.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Dad in trouble': Jonathan gave Luna personal training, but someone discovered them, who was it?

On the other hand, León added that, when he already had the role of Luna, he became very close to her, since they had many things in common. “There is a very nice phrase that we actors say, which is that the character is the one who chooses us, and I feel that that is the case with Luna.because when I read her story I identified many things that had happened to me, so I was the person who could understand Luna,” he said.

Likewise, he was encouraged to comment on Luna's relationship with Jonathan Quiroz, Joaquín Escobar's character. “It seems super toxic to me. They are toxic, but especially Jonathan. He created some insecurities for Luna. All of Jonathan's character's indecision slows her down and makes her question herself. Furthermore, she lets herself be carried away by Bárbara and there she sins in innocence,” she indicated.

YOU CAN SEE: Who is Jano Baca, the cadet Elvis Tangoa from 'Dad in Trouble'? Instagram, age and more

It could have been Alessia in 'At the bottom there is room'

Matilde Leon revealed that, before his success in 'Daddy in Trouble', he was able to play an important role in 'There is room at the bottom': “I did the casting for the role of Alessia and they told me that the casting director liked my audition and that I had been among those selected“But in the end they stayed with another girl, which was Karime (Scander), who makes it spectacular, so I thought the decision was very good,” said the 23-year-old actress.

The young actress played Catalina Pardo y Mesones in 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio', Alessia's best friend. Photo: América TV

However, it was not all bad news: said casting helped him play another character in the América TV series. “Months after applying, they write to me and tell me to do the same casting again, I did it and they told me that I had been selected for the role of Catalina, who was Alessia's best friend.“, noted León, who added that, if the doors are open, he would play that role again.

YOU CAN SEE: Matilde León in 'Dad in trouble': who is her famous father and what close connection does he have with cinema?

How difficult was it to be an actress as the daughter of a film critic?

Additionally, Matilde Leon She told us that, despite being the daughter of the renowned film critic Isaac Leondoes not believe that this has made it difficult for her to be an actress, since she understands that people in the field are mature and professional enough not to get carried away by criticism, which is not personal.

“I want to direct myself”

The young performer also expressed her desire to continue acting. “I want to continue acting because it's what I love. I want to be an actress forever. I also want to direct, I trained to be a film director and screenwriter. I want to write, direct and act in the same project, I want to direct myself. I want to make projects that come from my heart and be able to transmit them to the public.”, he expressed.

Matilde León completed her audiovisual communication degree in 2023, which she studied at the University of Lima. Photo: Instagram/ Matilde León

YOU CAN SEE: 'Dad in trouble', cast: which actors and characters appear in Latina's new novel?

Finally, he told us that he is working a lot on his YouTube channel, which seems like a spectacular platform to combine what he likes. “I want to work on that platform to do what I like and use my university studies, which is the audiovisual communication side,” she concluded.

Finally, she called on all her fans to follow her. on his YouTube channel and to accompany her in her various personal projects that are just beginning.

#Matilde #León #auditioned #Alessia #39Al #Fondo #Hay #Sitio39 #didn39t #triumphs #Luna