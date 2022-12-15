Interviewed by Weekly Famitsu the voice actor Kenichi Suzumura revealed some details about the role of Zack in FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH. The historic voice of the protagonist has in fact revealed that, although he cannot talk about it much, the character he will be quite active within the plot of this new chapter in the franchise. Suzumura-san said that he is very happy to be able to contribute as a voice actor and at the same time a lot enthusiastic about new plot developments as he is a fan of the franchise himself.

Unfortunately these are the only details that the voice actor let slip during the interview. Definitely after watching the ending of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE and the additional part in FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE we are certainly curious to find out what the role of will be Zack within the new chapter of the franchise and how it will differ from the original.

I remind you that FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH it is currently under development and its launch is planned for Winter 2023 on PlayStation 5. We just have to wait for more information.

Source: Weekly Famitsu Street Nmia