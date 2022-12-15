Still not tired of playing Vampire Survivors? Then know that it is available Vampire Survivors: Legacy of the Moonspellthe first DLCs of the game which, for less than two euros, adds many contents to the game of poncle.

After the purchase, the game will be updated and eight new characters will enter the fray, of which four have already been revealed: Miang Moonspell, Menya Moonspell, Syuuto Moonspel and Babi-Onna (you will recognize the puns). Also added are thirteen new weapons, s new music tracks, and an entirely new stage, Mount Moonspell.

The map of Mount Moonspell

The latter is the most interesting content of the group, because it has a very different design from that of the other stages and comes with different environments and with a very intricate map for the canons of the game.

The substance is that with the price of a cappuccino you can take home many more hours with what according to many is the real indie game of the year, as later stated by our review.

In conjunction with the DLC, the 1.2.0 update of the base game was also released, which introduces a “really important skin for Peppino” and tweaks some of the content already present.