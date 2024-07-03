He actually said that his obsession with the game sometimes he gets the upper hand and his employees have to go into the MMO and send him a private message to remind him that a meeting has started and he has forgotten about it.

Hironobu Sakaguchi best known as the creator of Final Fantasy, hasn’t worked on the series for a long time, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t love it. In particular, he’s a huge fan of Final Fantasy 14 Online . Maybe too much of a fan.

Sakaguchi’s words

The information comes from a Interview with Bloombergduring which Sakaguchi admits that he had been playing the MMO’s new expansion, Dawntrail, until a few minutes before his interview with journalist Jason Schreier. He then admits that sometimes his team has to write them into the game.

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Characters in a Golden Field

“On rare occasions – I want to emphasize ‘rare occasions’ – sometimes one of the Mistwalker team members I go into Final Fantasy 14 and I see a message that says, ‘Hey, the meeting has started,'” Sakaguchi explains.

Sakaguchi also talks about the collaboration with Square Enix which is happening for the first time in over 20 years: remember that Fantasian – previously exclusive to Apple Arcade – has also been announced for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox. He says that the collaboration with Square Enix began during a dinner with Yoshi-P, director of Final Fantasy 14.

However, it is immediately stated that Sakaguchi has no intention of directing another Final Fantasy game, because he has “switched to being a consumer rather than a creator.” He also has no intention of porting or remastering his older games, such as Lost Odyssey or Blue Dragon.

“If I were to take up the Final Fantasy brand again, I don’t know if I would be able to actually enjoy Final Fantasy 14 in the same way,” he said.

What do you think? Would you like to see a new Final Fantasy created by Sakaguchi?