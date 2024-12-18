Miki Oca announced by surprise this Wednesday that he will leave his position as Spanish women’s coach on December 31 after winning everything. In a letter sent to the EFE agency, the coach revealed that he is leaving after 15 years at the helm of the bench and after being key in the great revolution of the Spanish women’s team, which he has led to the Olympic, World Cup and European titles. Oca also won gold in the 1996 Atlanta Games, in that case as a player.

“There have been fifteen seasons full of experiences and emotions until reaching these last Olympic Games (where his team won gold)” and he considers that, after living said period “with dedication and passion” the time has come to stop. .

“After all this time there is nothing but gratitude. I am very fortunate to have been able to live all the experiences that these years have brought us, both personally and professionally, with the players, with the coaches and with the federation workers. With all of them I have learned, I have shared and I have grown. And if I had to express in a single word how I feel after this entire journey, it would be THANK YOU,” explains Miki Oca.

He led the team to Olympic, world and European gold

The Madrid native catapulted historical players like Jennifer Pareja and Laura Ester and has also been the leader of a generation where figures like Anni Espar have shone and shine.

Oca leaves with 13 medals as a coach. Three Olympic medals (silver in London and Tokyo and gold in Paris), five world podiums (one gold, three silver and one bronze) and five European medals (three gold, one silver and one bronze). That is to say that of all the Spanish medals in history, only one (silver in the 2008 European Championship) were without Oca at the helm.