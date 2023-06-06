Back to talking about the possible Final Fantasy 9 Remakewith the well-known journalist/insider Jeff Grubb to report that the game exists and is in developmentalthough obviously it is only a rumor.

The mention came during the new episode of the Giant Bomb podcast on YouTube, visible at this address. Speaking of the famous leak of the Nvidia GeForce NOW document, which led to a huge amount of advances that turned out to be correct, mention is also made of Final Fantasy 9, which was among the titles present.

“Most of the Square Enix games on that list are either confirmed or even out at this point, except Final Fantasy 9 Remake and Final Fantasy Tactics Remaster,” Grubb says at one point. “I’ll tell you that a lot recently, once again, I’ve heard that Final Fantasy 9 Remake is real and it’s in the works.”

No further details are added to corroborate the matter, but Grubb is not the only one talking about a remake of the ninth chapter of the famous Square Enix series. Previously, the user “Im A Hero Too” of ResetEra, who seems to have previously anticipated information that turned out to be correct on the Persona series, had reported that Final Fantasy 9 is in the works, it could be aPlayStation exclusive and should be quite faithful to the original as a game structure.

These are just rumors, but it is certainly not crazy to think that Square Enix intends to continue with remakes for other chapters of its main series, after the success of Final Fantasy 7 Remake.