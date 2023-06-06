The Ajman Police General Command managed to arrest a person of Asian nationality within only 6 hours of committing the murder of another person of the same nationality.

In detail, the director of the Criminal Investigations and Investigations Department at Ajman Police, Lieutenant Colonel Ahmed Saeed Al Nuaimi, said that a call was received to the operations room stating that a foul smell was emitted from a room in one of the workers’ dormitories in the industrial area.

Moving to the site and taking the necessary legal measures, the policemen opened the room, and by searching it, it was found that there was a corpse. The crime scene and the competent authorities were summoned. By examining the corpse, it was found that it belonged to a person in the sixties of an Asian nationality called (K.G.K).

By searching, investigating and following up on the suspect, who is called (P.K.K.), in the second decade of life, of Asian nationality, who lives with the victim, according to the testimony of witnesses, he was reached and arrested in Al-Karamah area in less than six hours, after he moved around the emirate in an attempt to From him to mislead the security services, and by questioning him, he confessed to having committed the crime, and explained that a quarrel occurred between him and the victim, during which the perpetrator hit the victim with a wooden tool and then stabbed him with a knife until he died, due to a financial dispute and that he insulted him and his family, and the Public Prosecution proceeded to investigate the case.

The Director of the Investigations and Criminal Investigations Department at Ajman Police praised the expertise and sophistication of the investigators and their quick procedures in search and investigation, which enabled them to apprehend the offender in record time, and called on the public not to hesitate to report any person trying to commit any crime or other violation punishable by law, stressing that Ajman Police will be on the lookout and will deal firmly with anyone who thinks of tampering with the security of the homeland and the safety of citizens and residents.