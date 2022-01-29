Let’s go back to the parts of Final Fantasy 7 Remakesource of inspiration for the Tifa cosplay that we propose in this case, by the excellent sayathefox who really manages to interpret it perfectly.

We have seen many other very convincing interpretations, but this Tifa amazes for the fidelity with which she is impersonated by the model, truly managing to give life to one of the cosplay closest to the virtual character that we have seen, and we have seen several of Tifa.

From the reconstruction of costume from the physical to the features, everything really seems to emerge from the famous Japanese RPG by Square Enix, with the cosplay falling in a particular open landscape that recalls some perspectives seen above all in the Remake of the game, released more recently also on PS5 and PC.

Among other things, the now classic reference to the famous incident of the Italian Senate could not be missing, a conference of which was interrupted by the vision of a porn video on Final Fantasy 7, which practically became a global meme: “So it’s almost time to reveal my cosplay of the new Italian senator “, said jokingly sayathefox in the message accompanying the photo.