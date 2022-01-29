These are the news and rumors of the transfers in the market of the best teams:
Wass is already under the command of Cholo / Angel Martinez/GettyImages
Atlético de Madrid has presented the Dane at the Wanda and he is already under the orders of Cholo Simeone who can use him both for the right lane and for the center of the field.
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Southampton – Premier League / Naomi Baker/GettyImages
Adama Traoré has been seen in Barcelona passing the medical examination and everything indicates that he will be presented in the next few hours.
Manchester United v Arsenal – Premier League / Shaun Botterill/GettyImages
Barça is still looking for a center forward and has finally decided on Aubameyang, who has lost prominence at Arsenal.
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea – Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg / Visionhaus/GettyImages
The Argentine midfielder has not fit in at Tottenham and now he would be very close to signing for Olympique de Lyon, who want him to replace Guimaraes in midfield.
Bryan Gil/Alex Davidson/Getty Images
The young winger could go out on loan in the next few hours to Valencia CF. The agreement has not yet been closed for a million that Tottenham asks the team to accept the transfer.
The 18-year-old Ecuadorian arrives on loan to Ajax with a purchase option at the end of the season, which the Dutch will execute if Patrickson adapts to the team.
