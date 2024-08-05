During a recent Otakon Convention in Washington, the director of Square Enix, Naoki Hamaguchireported something about Final Fantasy 7 Remake 3a game that has not yet been officially announced but which has clearly been in the works for some time at the team, and which will apparently contain a improved and expanded version of Queen’s Blood.
This is the card game included in Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which despite being a secondary element to the main gameplay has managed to conquer a considerable amount of users. This is a mini gamea real “game within the game”, which however has assumed a certain importance in the remakes.
So much so that it became an element that the developers wanted to focus on in the panel held in Washington, with Hamaguchi confirming that “we are currently preparing a better and evolved version of Queen’s Blood for the next title”.
A game within the game
This is an important mention, even if very brief, because up to now Square Enix hasn’t spoken much officially about Final Fantasy Remake part 3, a title about which we still don’t know much.
Apparently, it will have an improved and enriched version of the mini-game: Queen’s Blood was first introduced in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth as a secondary activity to be carried out, outside of the standard game action, but it was so appreciated that it will also appear later.
Not only is it a rather complex card game, with its own rules and engaging gameplay, but its presence also influences the game itself, as new collectible cards can be conquered by completing quests, thus also enriching the standard gameplay.
The director of Final Fantasy 7 Remake 3 recently teased what we can expect from the game, including exploration and the ending, but there is no release date yet.
#Final #Fantasy #Remake #enhanced #expanded #version #Queens #Blood
Leave a Reply