During a recent Otakon Convention in Washington, the director of Square Enix, Naoki Hamaguchireported something about Final Fantasy 7 Remake 3a game that has not yet been officially announced but which has clearly been in the works for some time at the team, and which will apparently contain a improved and expanded version of Queen’s Blood.

This is the card game included in Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which despite being a secondary element to the main gameplay has managed to conquer a considerable amount of users. This is a mini gamea real “game within the game”, which however has assumed a certain importance in the remakes.

So much so that it became an element that the developers wanted to focus on in the panel held in Washington, with Hamaguchi confirming that “we are currently preparing a better and evolved version of Queen’s Blood for the next title”.