Juarez City.- A person was burned to death inside a vehicle in the Hidalgo neighborhood tonight, authorities reported.

Initially, a Chevrolet Spark vehicle was reported on fire on the streets of Guatemala and Tlaxcala, where members of the Fire Department arrived and put out the fire.

However, upon inspection they found the charred body of a person inside the car.

Elements of the Crimes Against Life Unit of the Northern District Attorney’s Office arrived at the scene to begin the investigation.

This case marks the first ten intentional homicides in three days so far in July.